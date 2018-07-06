The store that sells buck naked underwear and fights 'plumber's butt' opens in DFW

Less than a week into its soft opening, Duluth Trading Company's new Arlington store is already finding its customers.

And for the most part, those customers are overwhelmingly male.

That's to be expected since Duluth is known for its buck naked underwear and Longtail shirts that combat plumber's crack. It's also the kind of place that has a collection of tool art at back of the store.

Brandon Presley is one of those loyal customers.





When the new store caught his eye while driving down Interstate 20, he had to stop and take a look.

"It's a cool shop," Presley said.

And Presley already has his favorite products as he combed the aisles.

"Right now, it's the buck naked underwear," Presley said who added that was also going to purchase a pair of Fire Hose pants.

Damon Jenkins greets customers at the door as Duluth Trading Company opens a store in south Arlington. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Store manager Amy Wolfe said that the underwear often introduces male customers to Duluth Trading and then they start buying other items.

"It's a place that men will actually shop, like they enjoy shopping," Wolfe said.

The store also sells women's clothing but Wolfe said men will often linger longer than women — a retail rarity. The durable clothing and a sense of humor probably help.

"We take a different approach to everything," Wolfe said. "We don't take ourselves too seriously and we like to have fun selling clothing."

The 15,536 square-foot store stands on a 2.23-acre site on the south side of the interstate between South Center Street and South Collins Street.

Duluth Trading started as a mail-order business in 1989 and has been steadily opening stores since 2010. The Arlington store is the 39th in the U.S. and the third in Texas — the first two are in Denton and Lubbock.

"We will see more in Texas, probably in the next year," Wolfe said.

At one point, the company's headquarters were on a barge in Duluth, Minn. Now, the headquarters are based in Belleville, Wisconsin.

The store is expected to draw customers far beyond the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In the first week of opening, Wolfe has already seen several out-of-state customers.

"This is a destination for people," Wolfe said. "They'll drive out of their way to come to one of our stores so they can touch and feel the clothing or so they can exchange something."

Part of the attraction is the company easy return policy.

"If someone spends $18 on a pair of underwear and they don't like them — it doesn't matter," Wolfe said. "You wore them — it doesn't matter. Bring it back. If you're not 100 percent satisfied or feel like you didn't get the value out of them, bring it back. We're going to have no questions asked."

The grand opening will take on July 12. It will include professional lumberjack shows at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Staff writer Rodger Mallison contributed to this report.