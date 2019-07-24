Does buying a house scare you? Arlington homeownership fair could help ease your fears

The City of Arlington’s Homeownership Fair, which took place last year at the Arlington Convention Center, moves to the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center on Aug. 10. Courtesy

Home ownership is one of the biggest steps that can be taken in life. It can be exciting and frightening, all in the same vein.

The City of Arlington is helping take the scary part out of buying a home with its fourth annual Homeownership Fair, presented by Chase Bank, Arlington Board of Realtors and Texas Realtors.

The free annual event on Aug. 10 is designed to help future homeowners learn more about buying a home in today’s real estate market, covering down payment assistance programs, credit repair and other topics. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center, 1200 Ballpark Way. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

“Buying a home is one of the largest and most important financial decisions a family can make. We want to contribute to the financial well-being of our customers and the communities we serve,” said John Jerbich, senior lending adviser at Chase Home Lending. “We’re proud to partner and support the Arlington Homeownership Fair, helping Texans achieve their dream of homeownership.”

The event will include informational sessions on topics such as mortgage lending, post-purchase counseling, affordable housing programs, weatherization, energy savings, insurance, city home repair programs, fair housing and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with exhibitors such as mortgage lenders, real estate agents, housing specialists and city personnel.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and those who do will receive a free lunch. Otherwise, lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Walk-in guests are also welcome, and parking is free.

There will also be activities available for children ages 6 and up, including a Home Depot workshop, Arlington Parks and Recreation activities, and a game truck for pre-teens and teens.

City officials note the event aligns with the Arlington City Council’s priority to “Champion Great Neighborhoods in The American Dream City.” They added that the event enables households to invest in their future, bring a sense of community and stabilization to neighborhoods, and promotes a healthy living environment while building strong communities.

Pre-registration ends on Aug. 8. To pre-register, visit www.arlingtontx.gov/homeownershipfair or call 817-459-6258.

For those needing a ride to the event, Via Rideshare is offering a $1 credit for one trip with the promo code CHFAIR.