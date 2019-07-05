Via’s on-demand rideshare program expanding its access to this part of Arlington

The City of Arlington has expanded the Via rideshare program to include a portion east of Highway 360 between Division Street and Arkansas Lane. Courtesy

The American Dream City is doing its part to eradicate the nightmare that is big city traffic.

Via, Arlington’s convenient, on-demand public transportation service, will now take passengers to even more destinations around town. In June, the City of Arlington and Via expanded the rideshare service area.

Now, the service area includes a portion of the city east of Highway 360 between Division Street and Arkansas Lane. The entire service area, which already includes popular destinations such as the UT Arlington and downtown, the entertainment district and the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort Station, will now include additional employment centers and residential neighborhoods.

“Every city in America is now looking at solutions to transportation and Via is the answer,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “We are so excited about the difference that Via has made in our community.”

More than 175,000 trips have been taken with Via since the city’s pilot program rolled out in December 2017. Arlington is one of the first cities in the nation to offer on-demand ridesharing as an innovative public transportation solution.

The service is designed to provide affordable transportation to key areas of Arlington, allowing riders to access entertainment, shopping and dining options, work or school, and even medical appointments.

“Via rideshare is both convenient and affordable. You can summon a ride where you want to be picked up and when you want to be picked up for only $3 per trip,” said Alicia Winkelblech, senior strategic initiatives officer. “It’s a much more personalized transportation option than a traditional fixed-route bus system.”

Via is available Monday through Saturday, with service hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. In addition to the app, customers may call Via at 817-784-7382 to book a ride.

Rides are $3 per person, per trip, or customers can purchase a ViaPass for a promotional rate of $15 per week. Folks can also sign up for a Via account to receive alerts and coupon codes.