Arlington opens new fire station to serve this booming part of the city

The new fire station at 875 Bird’s Fort Trail in Arlington is the city’s 17th overall. It opened recently. Courtesy

The City of Arlington has a new fire station, No. 17 in all.

The new station is located at 875 Bird’s Fort Trail. It will provide service to the northern parts of Arlington, including the Viridian master-planned community and River Legacy Parks.

The station’s service area is north of Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard to both the west and east city limits.

Fire Station 17 is 8,460 square feet in size. It was constructed by the Viridian developers through the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Arlington’s newest fire station serves a rapidly developing part of our city as well as our largest park, River Legacy,” Deputy Fire Chief Jon Padilla said. “This fire station was constructed by the developers of the Viridian master-planned community as part of an agreement with the City of Arlington to help provide cost-effective fire protection services to the growing number of north Arlington homes and businesses.”

Ten years ago, the city and Viridian reached an agreement for a smaller temporary fire station before completion of the new, larger one. The plan was to provide cost-effective fire protection services incrementally as Viridian develops and its neighborhoods expand.

Arlington firefighters work on a rotating shift of 24 hours on, 48 hours off to comprise three shifts, designated as A, B and C shift.

Here is a list of the city’s fire stations and their sites:

No. 1 – 401 W. Main St.

No. 2 – 1727 Sherry St.

No. 3 – 1820 S. Fielder Rd.

No. 4 – 1733 W. Randol Mill Rd.

No. 5 – 2921 East Randol Mill Rd.

No. 6 – 2620 S. Collins St.

No. 7 – 4000 Little Rd.

No. 8 – 2020 Madison Dr.

No. 9 – 909 Wimbledon Dr.

No. 10 – 3205 SW Green Oaks Blvd.

No. 11 – 2204 Ball Park Way

No. 12 – 5050 South Collins St.

No. 13 – 7100 Russell Curry Rd.

No. 14 – 5501 Ron McAndrew Dr.

No. 15 – 906 Eden Rd.

No. 16 – 1503 Mansfield Webb Rd.

No. 17 – 875 Birds Fort Trail