These new vehicles on the way to make it easier for Arlington to fight fires

Come next year the City of Arlington will have three new fire vehicles in its fleet. The city council recently approved a $2.4 million contract with Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists, Inc., of Houston.

The purchase agreement calls for two new fire pumper engines and one aerial ladder truck to replace existing front-line fire apparatus that have reached the end of their useful service life. The pumper engines, which carry water and hoses, will be placed into service next year at Station 8, 2020 Madison Drive, and Station 10, 3205 SW Green Oaks Blvd.

Also starting next year, the ladder truck, which carries extrication and rescue equipment, will be housed starting at Station 6, 2620 S. Collins St.

Arlington was able to obtain the best price and quality of the vehicles largely due to participating in the Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchase Program. The Arlington Fire Department replaces between two to three vehicles each year to maintain its fleet of front-line fire apparatus.

The city’s fire department responds to emergencies throughout 99 square miles. Last year, firefighters went to 46,707 calls for service, a 1.7 percent increase from the year before.

The three fire apparatus that are being replaced will be moved into backup status. The average front-line use of a fire apparatus by the city is between eight and nine years.