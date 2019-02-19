These Arlington students are using art to illustrate dangers of flooding and drowning

The dangers of drowning come in many forms, and learning about them at an early age can help with prevention.

The City of Arlington’s third annual “Turn Around Don’t Drown” art contest, open to all third-grade students in the city, is underway and runs through April 17. The contest provides an opportunity for third-graders to illustrate the dangers of driving, riding a bike, or walking through flooded roadways.

The ultimate purpose is not just to educate students. Parents and teachers can also learn about the risks of flooding and how they can keep themselves, their friends and family safe.

The contest will have four winners, each of whom will receive a Flood Safety Emergency Bag with a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio. Also, the first-place finisher will receive a $100 gift card, second place a $75 gift card, third place a $50 gift card, and fourth place a $25 gift card.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Winners will be recognized at the Arlington City Council meeting on May 7.

“Because of the potential impact to our residents from flooding, it is important for our city and community to be better prepared for a flood emergency,” City of Arlington Environmental Education Specialist Melissa Walker said. “The art contest is one way to encourage our residents and students to begin a conversation about different ways to stay safe during a flood.”

The guidelines for the contest are as follows:

▪ Entries must be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper, brightly colored with crayons, map pencils or markers.

▪ Must encourage people to turn around and not drive, walk or bike through flooded roadways.

▪ Title should be “ Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

▪ Submit to the Public Works and Transportation Department’s Stormwater Management Staff by March 30.

On the back of the drawing include the child’s name/age, contact information for parent/guardian (name, phone number, address, email), along with school and teacher information (same as parent/guardian).

Entries can be dropped off at Arlington City Hall second floor public works and transportation department’s receptionist desk, 101 W. Abram St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They can also be mailed to Public Works and Transportation, attention Melissa Walker, 101 W. Abram St, P.O. Box 90231 MS 01-0220, Arlington, TX 76004.