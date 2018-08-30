Ready to upgrade your home? This Arlington incentive program can earn you a reward

From a kitchen remodel to a bathroom worthy of being showcased, whatever is in mind for Arlington homeowners is getting more incentive from city officials.

The city of Arlington’s Home Improvement Incentive Program is in place to help pay for capital improvements and energy efficient renovations that will increase the value of a home.

Arlington Senior Planner Sarah Stubblefield said the program is “our way to thank residents for investing in their homes and helping to maintain vibrant neighborhoods here in the American Dream City.”

All single-family residential homes in Arlington are eligible for the program, which was first launched in 2011. But before hiring a contractor or knocking down any walls, they have to submit an application to the city

To be eligible, homeowners must meet the following requirements:

▪ The homeowner must own the home, which must be located in the City of Arlington.

▪ The homeowner cannot be delinquent in taxes or other fees.

▪ Projects involving the reconstruction or remodel must cost at least $20,000 and be completed within 24 months of project approval.

▪ The homeowner must submit an application to the city of Arlington prior to improvement, and provide a cost estimate for the improvement project, consent to periodic inspections during construction and verify final construction costs.

▪ The homeowner must execute an incentive agreement with the city.

Homeowners who qualify and complete the work will receive a one-time rebate equal to 10 times the amount of the increase in city property taxes, based on pre-improvement and post-improvement appraised value. The Tarrant Appraisal District will determine the home’s certified value.

For example, if the property taxes owed to the city increase by $200 after the improvements, the homeowner would receive $2,000. Rebates will be paid up to a maximum of $5,000 per home.

The current Arlington tax rate is 63.98 cents per $100 value. In fiscal year 2019, city officials are proposing a half-cent reduction to 63.48 cents.

“This program is important for maintaining and improving the quality of the housing stock in Arlington,” Stubblefield said. “It establishes a partnership with homeowners who make substantial improvements to their homes and neighborhoods.”