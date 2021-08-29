Man whose heart stopped at Fort Worth half-marathon finish line presented with medal

The group of people who saved Bryce Schillling’s life when he collapsed at the finish line of a half-marathon in Fort Worth presented the 27-year-old with a Cowtown marathon medal on Sunday. kjohnson@star-telegram.com

In May, Schilling fell to the ground as he neared the end of his first half-marathon on May 8. John Sims, a 49-year-old member of The Cowtown’s volunteer medical team, rushed to his aid. Sims, who is also the director of the SaferCare program at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, started chest compressions.

On Sunday, Schilling stood next to Sims in a line of first responders and medical professionals. Twelve men stood in front of a Fort Worth Fire Department truck outside the Will Rogers Coliseum — the location of the Cowtown Marathon finish line.

Desiree Partain, a manager with Medstar, summarized Schilling’s brush with death to gathered family, friends and Fort Worth emergency responders.

“This is the true sequence of the chain of survival,” she said, gesturing to the line of men in front of the fire truck.

After Sims started CPR on Schilling, a medical student jumped in to help while Sims used a bag to move air in and out of Schilling’s lungs. EMTs with the Fort Worth Fire Department used a defibrillator to jump start his heart and loaded him into an ambulance. He spent the next five days at a Texas Health Hospital under the care of cardiologist Dr. Justin Martin.

After Partain finished telling Schilling’s story on Sunday, another woman stepped forward to give him a Cowtown half-marathon medal with a blue ribbon and a silver cowboy boot at the end. The group applauded as Schilling, overcome with emotion, put his face into his hands. They also presented Schilling with his own race finish line. The white banner was signed by medical staff and said, in large black letters, “Survivor.”

Schilling, wearing his new medal and standing beside the men who saved his life, was emotional as he thanked everyone who came out on Sunday.

“If it wasn’t for y’all here then I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said.

He also had an announcement for the group.

“And,” he said, “I proposed to my girlfriend yesterday.”

The crowd broke into applause and congratulations. Schilling’s fiancee, Keely Towles, stood in the crowd.

Martin, who treated Schilling during his stay in the hospital, stepped up to personally congratulate the couple. He said when Schilling was in the hospital, Towles was by his side every moment she could be.

“I told him, ‘you need to marry that girl.’” Martin said. “This is the definition of ‘in sickness and in health.’”

Sims also spoke to the crowd and emphasized the importance of people — whether they are in the medical field or not — to learn CPR. When someone goes into cardiac arrest, the first moments afterward are crucial. Only about 7% of people survive. Sims believes if more people know life-saving care, that percentage can climb.

Martin said Schilling was extremely lucky to be where he was when he collapsed. His heart could have stopped at any point during the race, but it happened to occur right in front of a team of people who knew how to save his life.

Since his medical emergency, Schilling said he has been more appreciative of his life. He embraces the idea of, “don’t sweat the small stuff.”

“Don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “I was gone fast. It can be taken away from you as quickly as it can be given.”

