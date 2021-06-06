Dallas-Fort Worth crews find body during search for person swept away by rushing water

First responders found the body of a woman they believe was swept off a bridge into rushing waters in Garland on Sunday morning, according to police.

At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Garland police and fire crews responded to a report of a person trapped inside a Nissan Altima, surrounded by rushing water in the 1700 block of Holford Road.

The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm whether the woman who was found Sunday is the same woman they were searching for.

Firefighters saw the car trapped in the rushing water, which was 12 to 24 inches deep, at the north end of the bridge. Fire crews could not reach the car due to the rapidly flowing water. As more fire crews were on the way to help, the car was swept in a creek about 300 yards away.

The fire department started search and rescue operations and found the car — but no one was inside.

The Wylie, Richardson, and Plano fire departments were helping with the search, as well as K-9 teams from Lone Star Search and Rescue and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.