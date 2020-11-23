2 kids killed, 4 injured after go-kart crashes into SUV in Kaufman County

Two children were killed over the weekend in Kaufman County when their go-kart collided with a sport utility vehicle on a county road, according to College Mound fire officials.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon and another one died shortly after the accident, which occurred at Farm to Market Road 2727 and County Road 167 in Kaufman County.

Authorities had not released the names of the victims.

Six children ages 7 to 12 years old were on the go-kart at the time of the traffic accident, according to a post on the College Mound Fire Department Facebook page.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Kaufman County. The county is about 70 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

All the children were on the go-kart traveling westbound on County Road 167 when they were hit at an intersection by the southbound SUV. The SUV driver was not injured.

Mulitple ambulance helicopters and ambulances were sent to the scene along with firefighters from the Kaufman Fire Department and College Mound Fire Department.

Three children were taken by helicopters and two were taken by ambulances to area hospitals.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene along with deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, constables, Kaufman police and Kaufman Emergency Management.