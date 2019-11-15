Water billing in Kennedale, Haltom City unsettled after company says it will shut down

A Phoenix-based company that has handled water utility billing for two Tarrant County cities announced this week that it is going out of business.

Kennedale and Haltom City officials suggested they were distressed about the rushed timing of Fathom Water Management’s disclosure.

The company’s management of water billing in Kennedale, which has had an arrangement with Fathom since 2012, had been nearing an end before the company’s announcement.

The transition of billing to the city of Arlington is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, Kennedale city officials wrote Friday in a press release.

The city said it received a Nov. 9 email from Fathom reporting that it would be going out of business. The company said Tuesday that it would discontinue billing services as early as Nov. 30.

“Our objective is to expedite the planned transition of our utility billing to the City of Arlington,” city officials wrote in the release Friday.

Fathom also began to manage utility billing in Haltom City in January 2018.