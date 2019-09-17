Lockouts lifted at 2 Carroll ISD schools as Southlake police search for hit-and-run suspect

Southlake police officers respond to a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning. Two schools in the Carroll Independent School District were placed on precautionary lockouts as police searched the area for the suspect who fled on foot. Courtesy of the Southlake Police Department

Lockouts have been lifted at Southlake’s Carroll Senior High School and Carroll Elementary School after the schools took the precautionary measure while police searched for a hit-and-run suspect.

The suspect hadn’t been located as of 9:25 a.m., police said in a tweet, but the department doesn’t believe he’s a threat to the community.

The suspect had last been seen by witnesses in a neighborhood near the school, prompting Carroll Senior High School and Carroll Elementary School to go into a lockout, the district tweeted Tuesday around 8 a.m. A lockout, according to the district’s Standard Response Protocol, means students are ordered to get inside and outside doors are locked.

There was no emergency Tuesday morning and the lockout was precautionary, the district said on Twitter.

Southlake police officers were responding around 8 a.m. to a hit-and-run crash near West Southlake Boulevard and Randol Mill Avenue, the department said on Twitter. The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

A photo tweeted by the department shows a car left abandoned at a divider in the middle of the road.

Police said people should expect to see an increased presence around Player’s Circle as officers track the suspect.