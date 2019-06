Local Humane Society of North Texas assists with seizure of 48 animals on June 24, 2019 in Bosque County June 27, 2019 11:45 AM

Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas assisted deputies in the seizure of 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse on property in Bosque County. Dozens of dogs were found running loose in makeshift pins. A trailer was filled with bodies of dogs.