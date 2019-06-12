Fire destroys Lewisville thrift shop

Video shows four-alarm fire that took nearly 100 firefighters to put out An early morning four-alarm fire at the Thrift World in Lewisville led to a partial roof collapse and structural damage. Around 100 firefighters from six agencies battled the blaze. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An early morning four-alarm fire at the Thrift World in Lewisville led to a partial roof collapse and structural damage. Around 100 firefighters from six agencies battled the blaze.

A four-alarm fire destroyed a longtime Lewisville thrift shop early Wednesday morning, causing a partial roof collapse and significant structural damage, according to Lewisville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark McNeal.

There were no injuries, he said, but the Thrift World, located inside a strip mall in the 1300 block of West Main Street, is a “total loss.” Initial reports of the fire came in at 5:56 a.m. and first arriving crews encountered billowing flames and smoke that had been visible from the surrounding community, McNeal said.

The back of the roof collapsed within minutes of the fire department’s arrival, he said, and officials determined it would be too dangerous to attack the fire from the inside, especially since there were no reports of people inside. The business hadn’t opened for the day at the time of the fire, he said.

Around 100 firefighters from six agencies battled the blaze throughout the morning, paying close attention to the possible impact on two neighboring businesses, McNeal said. Crews monitored the fire, he said, and it never spread beyond the store.

All crews cleared the scene by 11:30 a.m., he said.

“Thrift World is a total loss,” McNeal said over the phone Wednesday afternoon. “It is a business that was doing well and thriving.”

The Lewisville Fire Department hasn’t determined a cause of the fire but an investigation is underway, McNeal said.

David Arguelles, 32, who lives in an apartment behind Thrift World, said he was awoken by the fire at around 6 a.m. In videos provided to the Star-Telegram, firefighters can be seen using saws to cut through a door, and later spraying water into the opening.

Orange flames and dark gray smoke appeared to pick up in intensity and rise into the air, as seen in the videos.

The fire, McNeal said, resulted in heavy fire damage, structural damage to business walls and the roof collapsing toward the back of the store. The two businesses located next to the thrift shop sustained only minor water and smoke damage, he said.

Crews closed intersections at Old Orchard and Main Street as firefighters battled the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Lewisville Office of Emergency Management.

Firefighters will go back to the Thrift World every two hours to make sure there are no remaining areas of “hot spots” of materials, McNeal said. The partial roof collapse, he said, covered smoldering areas.

Crews were “able to put the fire out and still keep everybody safe,” he said.