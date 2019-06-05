Officer shoots lunging man on burglary call in south Fort Worth, police say

Rickee Drive burglary and shooting Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, describes an officer shooting a burglary suspect who he believed may be armed on June 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, describes an officer shooting a burglary suspect who he believed may be armed on June 5, 2019.

A police officer trying to pat down a burglary suspect he believed was armed shot the man in the front yard of a south Fort Worth house Wednesday night when he lunged at the officer, the police department said.

The man was shot in the upper torso and remained in critical condition at a hospital as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The officer had arrived about 9 p.m. at the house near Rickee Drive and Fair Park Boulevard because a person reported to 911 that a man was breaking into a house, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 27-year-old Esteban Vasquez.

The person who reported the burglary attempt told a 911 call taker that the suspect was armed with a gun and a knife and was threatening the person with a gun, Pollozani said. Later, after the officer arrived, someone from the house told the officer that the suspect had a knife.

As the officer tried to pat Vasquez down, he lunged toward the officer, Pollozani said.

The shooting followed an unsuccessful attempt to stun Vasquez. The officer used a taser, Pollozani said, but Vasquez removed its wires.

Vasquez said he was not “going back to prison” and lunged a second time, Pollozani said. The officer opened fire.

Police recovered knives at the scene, Pollozani said.

Vasquez was charged with assault of a family member, reckless damage and destruction and strangulation of a family member.

‘This used to be a quiet block’

Neighbors came out to their front yards after the Wednesday night shooting, talking to each other and trying to make sense of what had happened.

Corey Collins, a 44-year-old Rickee Drive neighbor, said on Thursday morning that he heard the shot the previous night as he and his 8-year-old son moved furniture from the backyard to the garage in anticipation of rain. He thought it was a neighbor’s lawnmower backfiring, he said, until he walked to the front yard and began talking to neighbors.

“I just thought it was a man that was cutting his yard. It sounded like a backfire to the lawnmower — and it just stopped,” Collins said outside of his home on Thursday morning. “That’s all I heard.”

His sister, who was with him and his son at the time, had heard people arguing about 15 to 20 minutes earlier from the direction of where the shooting occurred, he said. Neighbors also heard this, he said, but he didn’t know who was arguing.

Police did not release the name of the male officer, who is a two-year veteran of the department. Pollozani on Thursday morning said police don’t release the names of officers involved in investigations.

There may be some sort of relationship between the burglary victim and Vasquez, police said, but the nature of the connection was not clear. Pollozani didn’t elaborate on a relationship Thursday morning, but said prior call histories indicate there might have been some connection between Vasquez and someone at 4949 Rickee Drive.

The officer who shot Vasquez was the only officer at the scene at that time. Others were driving to the house.

Collins, who moved into his home in 1974, said this is the first shooting he can recall on the block, though police have responded to reports of shots fired in Carter Park, where people will shoot rounds, he said. The neighborhood is filled with residents who have lived in their homes for 30-plus years, he said, and his street used to be far more quiet.

“This block used to be one of the quietest blocks in the neighborhood,” Collins said. “Everybody else pretty much watch out for everybody else.”

Joe Nealy, 71, who lives on the cross street Fair Park Boulevard, said he didn’t hear about the shooting until a neighbor knocked on his front door and he then peered through the screen door to watch police loading the suspect into an ambulance.

Police officers also came to his door and asked if the camera above his door had been recording.

A neighborhood resident of 40 years, he, too, said the area has changed with an influx of new people.

“Everything changes,” Nealy said. “Different people and different things happen.”

Officers involved in three shootings this week

The Rickee Drive encounter was the second time in four days that a Fort Worth police officer shot a person.

On Saturday, a SWAT officer fatally shot a disturbed man who had been barricaded in his Fort Worth house after pointing a gun at officers. After coming back out the front door, Cody Seals stood in what police described as a shooting stance, with both arms out in front of him while holding an object that looked like a weapon-mounted lighting system, police have said. Police later determined the object he was holding was a flashlight.





Both officers involved in the shootings will be on administrative leave until the department’s investigation is complete, which is the routine procedure.

Fort Worth Police Major Case detectives will investigate both shootings, and the Internal Affairs Unit will investigate for any administrative violations. Upon conclusion of the investigations, the cases will be submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review.

In a separate incident, a Fort Worth officer also fired shots Wednesday night during the arrest of a murder suspect. No one was injured in that shooting.

Martin Charles Wilson, 30, had been wanted on a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of his uncle, James Wilson Sr., 74, of Forest Hill. An officer engaged with Wilson on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Burchill Road and McKenzie Street and discharged his weapon, striking no one, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including Martin Wilson.