Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has a new office that people will want to live in

Imagine the perfect place to work. What does it include? Maybe there’s an on-site cafe, or maybe there’s a gym with the best equipment. Maybe it has a scenic walking trail, or maybe it even has nap pods.

Luckily for the people who work at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, they don’t have to imagine it. They already have it.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services opened its brand-new office space in north Fort Worth on Thursday with the kind of fanfare that often accompanies the end of huge construction projects. It also showed off the state-of-the-art working space. Not only does it include all the things listed above, but it also has smart technology in every corner of the 200,000 square-foot building. There’s facial recognition software and smart conference rooms.

And wellness seems to be a huge priority in the building, judging by the fact that there are group exercise classes and two personal trainer on site.

“The opening of our Fort Worth business center is an investment in our talented workforce, in the transformation of our company and in the purpose of who we are and how we deliver world-class service to our customers and dealers,” said Peter Zieringer, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial services.

The move to the new building has been in the works for two years, but the operations have been centralized in Alliance since 2007.