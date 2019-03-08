Car crashes into Hooters in North Richland Hills, sending several to hospital

A car drove into a Hooters restaurant in North Richland Hills, sending several people to the hospital Friday, police said.

The Chevrolet Impala crashed into several cars in the parking lot before careening into the building in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26. Police said the driver was having a medical emergency.

The car was at least halfway into the building, WFAA reported.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital but did not have critical injuries, police said. At 4 p.m., crews were still trying to remove the car from the building.

Building inspections and environmental services were also responding to the crash.