Car crashes into Hooters in North Richland Hills, sending several to hospital

By Kaley Johnson

March 08, 2019 04:19 PM

A car drove into a Hooters restaurant in North Richland Hills, sending several people to the hospital Friday, police said.

The Chevrolet Impala crashed into several cars in the parking lot before careening into the building in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26. Police said the driver was having a medical emergency.

The car was at least halfway into the building, WFAA reported.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital but did not have critical injuries, police said. At 4 p.m., crews were still trying to remove the car from the building.

Building inspections and environmental services were also responding to the crash.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

