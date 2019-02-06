Local

Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas are coming to this strip in Saginaw

By Carla Jimenez

February 06, 2019 03:01 PM

Champions DFW Commercial Realty is constructing a retail strip on Saginaw Boulevard that will house a Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas. Construction should finish by spring of 2019.
Champions DFW Commercial Realty is constructing a retail strip on Saginaw Boulevard that will house a Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas. Construction should finish by spring of 2019. Carla Jimenez
Champions DFW Commercial Realty is constructing a retail strip on Saginaw Boulevard that will house a Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas. Construction should finish by spring of 2019. Carla Jimenez
Saginaw

If you’ve ever gone in for a doughnut and said to yourself afterward, “You know what would go great with this? A margarita,” then you’re in luck.

Champions DFW Commercial Realty is constructing a retail strip at 210 Saginaw Boulevard. The strip will be approximately 5,000 square feet, and will be divided into four spaces. Champions expects the building to be open in spring of this year.

The building already has two tenants lined up. The first is Shipley’s Donuts, and the second is Mr. Froze Margaritas. Mr. Froze is a margarita concept based in Arlington that has nine different flavors of margaritas that are dispensed through slushie machines.

The Mr. Froze location in Saginaw will be the second location, after the original in Arlington.

The Champions retail strip is part of the booming retail market in Saginaw. Elsewhere in the city, Edge Realty Partners is building another strip that will be home to a Smoothie King.

 

Amazon now offers weekday tours of its Fort Worth fulfillment center. Visitors can see how the online retailer's robotics work.

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  