A small child was killed in a crash in Southwest Fort Worth, police say

Two unidentified victims have died after a semi truck got into a wreck with a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people had life-threatening injuries, according MedStar.
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
A man was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Fort Worth in front of a residence in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue. A possible suspect left in a white pickup and police were looking for him.
Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify.
Self-driving cars are coming to Arlington Oct. 19, California company Drive.ai won a one-year contract to provide three self-driving vans that will make the rounds in the city's entertainment district.
Some Republicans who say it’s time they take “our party back” are pushing to remove a Tarrant County GOP official because he’s Muslim. Posts on social media are calling for Dr. Shahid Shafi to be removed from vice chair of the local Republican party
Cellphone video from a neighbor shows a North Texas man being dragged away by Lewisville police after the man was shot by a Good Samaritan for allegedly beating and stabbing his small child to death on Sunday afternoon.
