Watch as a Texas officer rescues a wounded hawk in the road

A North Texas police officer found and rescued a wounded hawk in the road in Carrollton, Texas. The hawk is now at the The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.
WATCH: Officers calm scared boy during traffic stop

WATCH: Officers calm scared boy during traffic stop

McKinney police officers calm an 8-year-old during a traffic stop. Officers showed the boy their cruiser after he told them he was scared and sorry that his mom was speeding. His mother shared a picture of her son and officers on the Frisco Mom Blog.

