Crockett Row no longer affiliated with Chef Grady Spears

Crockett Row has cut ties with celebrity chef Grady Spears, according to a spokesperson.

"Chef Grady Spears is no longer affiliated with Crockett Row or the FOODHALL at Crockett Row," Heather Hughston said in an email. "His concept, Graze, will not be a part of the FOODHALL at Crockett Row when it opens later this year."

Spears, 49, was arrested earlier this week on a charge of assault against his wife, police have said.

Asked if this decision is a result of Spears' arrest, Hughston said, "Crockett Row and the FOODHALL at Crockett Row do not wish to disclose any further information about this decision."

Fort Worth police said they were called to Spears' home, in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Drive — near East Lancaster and South Beach east of the city — just before midnight on Monday. A 52-year-old woman later identified as Wendy Mann-Spears had bruises on her face and body, police said. She told officers Spears hit her multiple times.

The next day, she blamed Spears' medication.

She wrote her husband "does not condone violence. He's a people person. He's a people pleaser."

"He's been on medication but been so busy lately he's not been taking it the way he should have been," Wendy Mann-Spears wrote on her Facebook page. "He also is suffering debilitating back pain. Although we have sought and are in the care of professionals things are what they are."

Trent Loftin of Fort Worth, Spears' attorney, said in an email to the Star-Telegram that Spears is "devastated by the allegations against him. He is a loving husband and father."

Spears was released from the Tarrant County Jail after posting bail shortly after his arrest. He faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was the first chef at Reata before he left in 2000 to own or manage a string of other restaurants in the city. Graze, a chicken-and-biscuits restaurant, was supposed to be his next project and was scheduled to open this year.