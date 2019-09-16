Fort Worth man identified as motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Arlington

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A motorcyclist killed Saturday in Arlington has been identified as Kobie Sandidge of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday.

Sandidge, 22, died Saturday shortly after the accident, according to the website. He died from blunt force trauma to his chest and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

Sandidge had been traveling westbound on East Division Street in Arlington at about 4 p.m. Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a sedan whose driver was turning north on Watson Road, Arlington police said. The sedan had been driving east on Division Street before the turn.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, Arlington police said.

There were two people in the sedan, and neither was injured, Arlington police said.