How a JPS health care executive’s question changed the way COVID-19 is being treated

Jim Graves didn’t expect to change the way health care workers cared for COVID-19 patients when he inquired about the possibility of controlling ventilators via Bluetooth.

But that’s what happened.

Graves, a 40-year health care professional and the executive director of respiratory care for the JPS Health Network, was looking at the difficulties front-line health care workers faced when caring for COVID-19 patients.

Any time a patient needed adjustments made to his or her ventilator, health care workers had to put on a new set of personal protective equipment. It’s a time-consuming process in a situation where every second counts, he said, and he knew there had to be a better way.

Looking at a Bluetooth speaker he keeps in his office, Graves had an idea. He called the manufacturer of the ventilators and asked if they had anything that operated that way.

Medical equipment manufacturer Medtronic had a similar idea in testing but it did not have anything approved for distribution.

Tenee Rowan, a critical care specialist with Medtronic, said Graves’ questions about the technology are one of the major reasons the company was able to get emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration to release the special ventilators to four hospitals across the nation.

“Customers like Jim that have been around a long time and have seen many emerging viruses and the impact they have on staff and patients and families, he was able to act quickly and start asking questions and making recommendations about how to improve care rather waiting around for an idea from somebody else,” Rowan said.

Now, months into the pandemic and because of his inquiry, several hospitals across the nation — in some of the hottest COVID-19 spots — are using Bluetooth systems to control ventilators and save valuable time and personal protective equipment.

Scott Weurz, a multimedia content producer at JPS Health Network, said that makes Graves worthy of recognition in the Star-Telegram’s Hometown Heroes series.

Graves said it’s an honor to be recognized for his idea that is changing the way front-line health care workers treat COVID-19.

“I think the field of respiratory therapy is an incredible tool,” Graves said. “We are an incredible resource for patients who are suffering from COVID-19 right now. It is a respiratory illness that has affected an unimaginable number of people and to be able to play a small part to help these needs is beyond comforting and beyond exciting.”

It was only two weeks after Graves’ inquiries that Medtronic announced the limited release of the Omnitool, an answer to the needs Graves expressed. The system allows workers to monitor and adjust ventilators from computers outside the room.

Graves’ questions started with the possibility of using wires to extend the control of the ventilators outside the patient rooms. When that proved to be complicated, Graves suggested using Bluetooth, Rowan said.

Such technology was already being used overseas to treat infectious diseases like Ebola, Rowan said, but was not approved for use in the United States.

Graves said that the program is now being established at JPS Health Network. Work to protect patient privacy and safety mean it can take a while to get the technology installed and put to use, but he said it has saved time and can save lives.

He said that while he is honored to receive credit for this idea, he doesn’t believe all the credit is owed to him.

Graves said his team at JPS Health Network played an important part in helping him find the right questions to ask that led to this new development.

“It is pretty exciting,” Graves said. “It’s pretty comforting to know that one small idea, just if nothing else just asking an off-the-wall question to the right people just triggered an avalanche of thought.”

While this is changing the way COVID-19 is treated, Graves said it is just a small part of the arsenal of medical equipment and techniques being used to combat the pandemic.

“It allows us to work faster, get people treated earlier so they don’t get sick as bad,” Graves said. “So it’s a really important tool, no doubt about it, but it’s one piece in the repertoire of tools we use.”