Dallas County mask requirement imminent after judge temporarily blocks Abbott order

A Dallas County District Court judge on Tuesday evening issued a temporary restraining order that permits the county’s chief executive to issue a face covering requirement intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sought the restraining order to win the legal authority to avoid an executive order signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits local governments from enacting mask mandates.

“Judge Jenkins and the citizens of Dallas County will be irreparably harmed if Judge Jenkins is barred from engaging in mandatory mitigation practices, including face coverings and mask mandates,” Judge Tonya Parker wrote in the order. “Face coverings and masks are in effective mitigation strategy and can further reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Jenkins suggested late Tuesday that a face covering requirement was imminent.

“I’ll get feedback from health, education and business leaders tonight and in the morning with the anticipation of issuing an emergency order tomorrow,” Jenkins tweeted.

The temporary restraining order is in effect until Aug. 24, when Parker will hear arguments in 116th District Court and determine whether to order a temporary injunction.

In a legal filing, Jenkins accused Abbott of threatening lives, exceeding his authority and illegally overruling local officials’ ability to enact measures like mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reported.

Such measures are within city and county leaders’ powers to fight an “imminent threat to public safety,” Jenkins’ lawsuit asserts, according to the Tribune.