Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID-19 positivity rate declines for first time in more than 2 weeks
Tarrant County reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday.
The Wednesday case total includes cases previously unreported from July 3-6.
The county has reported 263,948 COVID-19 cases, including 3,580 deaths and an estimated 258,422 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by six to 181. It’s the most reported since 199 on March 25. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,682 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 5% on Saturday for the first time since May 17. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 2.94% from 2.76% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 2.94% rate is the highest since it 3.07% on May 18.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 80%, according to county data. There are 819 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 83% from 85%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by nine to 176. Patients are using 24% of the 748 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 6% from 7% in the latest available seven-day average data, last recorded on Friday. It’s the first decrease since June 19. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 54.6% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.3% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.7% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.04% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 58.2% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.2%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 7:
- Fort Worth, 1,461
- Arlington, 696
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments