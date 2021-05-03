Coronavirus

Washington events can increase capacity with vaccinated-only sections, governor says

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced spectator events and religious services can allow for bigger audiences if they add sections for vaccinated attendees.
Washington is increasing the capacity for some events if seating sections are made available for attendees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

Gov. Jay Inslee updated the guidance for spectator events and religious/faith-based gatherings Monday, according to a news release from his office.

The update says:

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter vaccinated-only sections. Acceptable verification includes:

Self-reported vaccination records that have not been verified by a healthcare provider won’t be accepted, the release said.

As of April 16, all counties but three were in phase 3, while Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman being in phase 2. Inslee is expected to announce an update to the counties’ phase status Tuesday, according to KING.

As of Monday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 377,019 cases of COVID and 5,507 deaths.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
