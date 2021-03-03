Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID vaccine

Teachers and child care workers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Following new federal guidelines, the Department of State Health Services on Tuesday directed vaccine providers to offer shots to “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs … and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

The announcement comes after Biden told states to prioritize teachers for the vaccine.

“My challenge is this: We want every educator, school staff member, childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March,” Biden said, according to Reuters.