TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium will serve as drive-thru COVID vaccination site

TCU will partner with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth and Tarrant County Public Health to establish a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the university’s Amon G. Carter Stadium parking lots, officials announced Monday.

The site is expected to be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Feb. 13 with 1,000 vaccines, according to a press release. Officials estimate they can vaccinate 2,500 people a day.

No walk-ups or drive-ups will be allowed. People must show up with an appointment. People who registered with Tarrant County Public Health or those who are registered through Baylor Scott & White Health will receive an appointment at the location. Baylor Scott & White Health will notify patients 48 hours before their appointment time.

“The new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination location will provide a safe and fast way for people to receive their immunization,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, in a statement. “Tarrant County Public Health and its partners have provided more than 135,000 vaccinations. Adding, Baylor Scott & White and TCU is a win for us all.”

The TCU site could be the third drive-thru location in the county as Fort Worth school officials will consider a plan Tuesday to allow Tarrant County to establish drive-thru COVID vaccination sites near Billingsly Field House and Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center.

Baylor Scott & White Health employees will administer the vaccine, but there are plans for TCU’s nursing school and UNT Health Science Center students and faculty to administer vaccines as well.

“This partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health and Tarrant County Public Health allows us to serve our Fort Worth and Tarrant County neighbors,” TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said in a statement.

In addition to registering on Tarrant County’s website, residents can also register on Baylor Scott & White Health’s MyBSWHealth website or app, regardless of whether they are a patient.

People can also call the Tarrant County COVID-19 hotline at 817-248-6299.