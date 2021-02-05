Submarine sailor based out of Georgia dies from COVID complications, Navy says

The sailor was a USS Tennessee crew member, an Ohio-class submarine like the USS Michigan pictured above. The Associated Press

A Georgia-based sailor died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Navy.

The sailor, whose name is being withheld until family is notified, was a crew member on the USS Tennessee, a ballistic missile submarine based out of Kings Bay.

The sailor was admitted to a Navy hospital on Jan. 30, then transferred to University of Florida Hospital Shands’ intensive care unit the next day, a Navy statement said.

The sailor died in the ICU of “COVID-related complications.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, shipmates and friends of the Sailor during this extremely difficult time,” the release said.

This marks the 20th military service member to die from COVID-19, according to Department of Defense data.

As of Feb. 3, more than 143,000 military members have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 1,346 hospitalizations, data shows.

The Navy is generally tight-lipped regarding possible coronavirus outbreaks in its ranks, telling USNI news that it is against policy to “release the number of infected individuals at the unit, facility or geographic level due to operational security.”

The USS Tennessee was taken into dry dock at Kings Bay for maintenance on Feb. 1, beginning an “extended refit period,” according to a DoD media release.