COVID-19 vaccines are coming to CVS pharmacies across Texas

CVS pharmacies across Texas will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine to qualifying patients on Feb. 11, according to a news release.

Seventy CVS pharmacy locations in Texas — including in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, Houston and Waco — will administer 38,000 doses of the vaccine to those who match Texas criteria for the current phase of vaccinations. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, the release said.

The vaccine is currently available to frontline workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, patients over 65 or patients over 16 with one or more chronic conditions that make them high risk.

Reservations for vaccines must be made at CVS’s website. Reservations open on Feb. 9. People without online access can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Texas is a part of an 11-state rollout for CVS, with plans to eventually expand and administer 20 million to 25 million vaccines per month nationwide, according to the news release.

The pharmacy chain is also working to administer vaccines to residents and staff of more than 2,000 long-term care facilities in Texas. The first round of vaccines at those facilities will be completed by mid-February, with second doses underway, according to the release.