Coronavirus 'You gotta choose health over wealth.' Restaurant closing dining room as COVID cases rise November 18, 2020

Eliazar Salinas III, owner of Frezko Taco Spot in Fort Worth, closed his restaurant’s seating area Nov. 12 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. It was the third time the eatery has reverted to takeout only during the pandemic.