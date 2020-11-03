Funeral service set for Everman officer and his mother, who both died from COVID-19

A funeral for Everman police officer Alex Arango and his 81-year-old mother, who both died of COVID-19 last month, is scheduled for Nov. 12 at The Potter’s House Church in Dallas.

Alex Arango, 60, died Oct. 22 after contracting the virus while on a domestic disturbance call in September, said Everman Police Chief C.W. Spencer in a Tuesday news release.

His mother, Carmen Arango, died on Oct. 25 from COVID-19, family members said.

Three other family members have had to battle the virus in recent weeks, family members said.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the church, 6777 W. Keist Blvd. in Dallas. Attendance will be limited to family, friends, law enforcement and first responders. The maximum attendance allowed is 2,000.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Officer Arango and his mother will have a police escort form Mount Olivet Funeral Home in Fort Worth to The Potter’s House Church in Dallas.

A final patrol will go through Everman en route to the Dallas church. Officials are estimating the final patrol in Everman will be about 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.