Tarrant County public health authorities report 720 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported 720 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported were a woman from Southlake in her 90s and men from Fort Worth in their 50s, 60s and 80s.

Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

In total, Tarrant County has had 58,773 cases and 703 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus, and 48,675 people have recovered.

