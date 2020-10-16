Dallas County reports massive surge in COVID-19 deaths as spike continues

Dallas County reported 20 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the most since Aug. 25.

Five of the patients did not have underlying health issues, according to officials. The county reported 19 total pandemic-related deaths in the previous eight days. The last time the county reported 10 or more deaths was Sept. 25. Friday’s 20 deaths are the most since 24 were reported on Aug. 25.

The deaths include a Carrollton man in his 20s who was found deceased at home and had underlying health risks, and men in their 40s from Grand Prairie and Irving who had underlying health risks. The deaths include eight residents in their 70s, five in their 80s, and one was in his 90s. Others include a Dallas man in his 50s who did not have underlying health issues and men in their 60s from Seagoville and Mesquite.

Of the 20 deaths, 11 were residents of Dallas and 15 of the 20 were men.

Dallas County reported 489 new coronavirus cases, including 235 cases from earlier in October that came through Texas’ Department of State Health Services electronic reporting system. The county has confirmed 88,834 COVID-19 cases, including 1,079 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins warned residents to adhere to the safety guidelines including social distancing and face coverings. The county upgraded the risk level to “red” earlier this week after a sustained increase in cases and hospitalizations.

“We are unfortunately at a place where the numbers are moving against us and that movement is accelerating,” Jenkins said in a release and on social media. “It’s up to all of us to exercise personal responsibility.”

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

