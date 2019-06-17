Fort Worth is getting a new axe throwing joint, and you don’t have to bring your own beer

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth The Flying Axe Factory located on South Sylvania Street in Fort Worth might be the next place on your go-to list for weekend outings. Ryan Griffin, 25, a University of Texas in Arlington business major launched the business in 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Flying Axe Factory located on South Sylvania Street in Fort Worth might be the next place on your go-to list for weekend outings. Ryan Griffin, 25, a University of Texas in Arlington business major launched the business in 2018

The self-professed largest urban axe throwing chain is opening a location in Fort Worth.

Bad Axe Throwing is opening an 8,000 square-foot club at 1200 E. Lancaster Ave.

According to Xiomara Galvez, a spokesperson for Bad Axe Throwing, there will be eight lanes that can host up to 20 people per lane. If you’re looking to go throw some axes, you’ll have to have a group of at least four people to make a reservation. There are no age requirements, however, so families with kids can try throwing some axes (provided a waiver is signed, of course).

Bad Axe is a Canadian-based brand that already has a Dallas location. The owners came before the Fort Worth City Council on June 11 to ask for its liquor permit. The council granted it, so beer and wine will be sold on the premises. Because what sounds better than drinking beer and throwing weapons with friends?

Bad Axe Throwing opens in Fort Worth on July 5 and starts taking reservations starting July 8.