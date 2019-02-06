Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas are coming to this strip in Saginaw

If you’ve ever gone in for a doughnut and said to yourself afterward, “You know what would go great with this? A margarita,” then you’re in luck.
Champions DFW Commercial Realty is constructing a 5,000-square foot retail strip at 210 Saginaw Boulevard that will be divided into four spaces. Champions expects the building to be open in spring of this year.
The building already has two tenants: Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas. Mr. Froze is a margarita concept based in Arlington that has nine flavors of margaritas dispensed through slushie machines.
The Mr. Froze location in Saginaw will be the second location, after the original in Arlington.
The Champions retail strip is part of the booming retail market in Saginaw. Elsewhere in the city, Edge Realty Partners is building another strip that will be home to a Smoothie King.
