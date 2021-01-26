Want to fly DFW to Puerto Vallarta or Disneyland? This discount carrier is expanding

Sun Country Airlines is expecting leisure travel to bounce back this summer.

The discount carrier based in Minnesota is launching nonstop service from DFW Airport to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as well as John Wayne Airport in southern California.

Puerto Vallarta is a popular resort area on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Flights from DFW to Puerto Vallarta are scheduled to begin May 28, with fares as low as $149.

John Wayne Airport is in Santa Ana, Calif., south of Los Angeles, and is a popular spot for travelers visiting Disneyland. Service from DFW to John Wayne Airport is scheduled to begin May 6, with fares as low as $49.

Those new nonstop flights were among 16 routes unveiled by Sun Country Airlines, including nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Houston, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Windsor Locks, Conn.

“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”

In addition to the new routes, Sun Country officials said they are extending the company’s schedule through Dec. 14, with flights to 50 destinations.

Sun Country Rewards members who book one of the new routes before 11:59 p.m. Feb. 1 (Monday) can get two points per dollar spent.

The discount carrier isn’t the only option for travelers. At DFW Airport, Fort Worth-based American Airlines and other carriers offer nonstop flights to both Puerto Vallarta and John Wayne Airport.

American’s lowest fare on its webside Monday for a round-trip ticket to Puerto Vallarta for travel in May was $483, not including taxes and fees. American’s best fare to John Wayne Airport was $241.

In Dallas, Southwest Airlines also flies to both locations, although the trip from Dallas’ Love Field to Puerto Vallerta and John Wayne Airport usually involve a stop in Houston, Phoenix or Denver.