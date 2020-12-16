Airlines are still struggling, but they’re getting high customer satisfaction marks

To say 2020 has been a rough year for airlines is a gross understatement.

But here’s a silver lining:

Of all the various segments of the travel industry, the airlines are doing the most to win over their customers, according to a just-released survey. Taken together, the nation’s largest air carriers — including Fort Worth-based American Airlines — have actually improved their performance in the eyes of customers during the COVID pandemic.

“Despite the dire financial situation for airlines this year, passenger satisfaction with the industry is flying high,” officials with the American Customer Satisfaction Index wrote in their special report on 2020 travel during COVID. “Perhaps braced by the goodwill of the fewer passengers that boarded planes during those months, satisfaction is currently at an all-time high for the industry. And less crowded flights mean better service for those that do fly.”

The index reported that during the pandemic the airlines collectively reached their highest consumer satisfaction score ever — 76 on a 100-point scale. Prior to the pandemic, the airlines together scored a 75 on the index.

The special COVID report was based on interviews with 4,642 customers of airlines, hotels, car rental agencies and internet booking services April 1 through Sept. 30.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index is an economic indicator published throughout the year in Ann Arbor, Mich., based on interviews with customers of various consumer products and services. It originated at the University of Michigan in 1994.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines earned the highest marks among airlines, with a customer approval of 80.

The biggest improvement was at Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which jumped in customer approval to score a 79, compared to a score of 77 before the pandemic. Delta customers sited seat comfort and cleanliness as their favorite attributes for the airline.

American Airlines, which before the pandemic had garnered its best-ever score of 74, dropped one point during the pandemic to 73.

Other factors airlines were judged on included quality of their respective mobile phone applications, ease of check-in procedures and baggage handling.

While airlines have gone out of their way to win back customers, hotels, car rental agencies and Internet travel booking sites didn’t fare as well.

Customer satisfaction at hotels dropped 2.6% to a score of 74 on a 100-point scale. About two-thirds of hotels in the United States are below 50% occupancy, and four of every 10 employees is still not working, according to the index.

Hotels were dinged not only for lack of cleanliness, but for offering fewer guest services such as swimming pools, dining and fitness rooms.

Car rental agencies, which debuted on the American Customer Satisfaction Index just before the pandemic began, maintained a score of 76 on a 100-point scale both before and during the pandemic.

However, during the pandemic, car rental agencies saw revenue drop as much as 67% — and one of the industry giants, Hertz, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Internet booking services such as Expedia, Priceline and TripAdvisor, saw their consumer satisfaction scores drop 5.2% to an all-time low of 73 on a 100-scale. Customers cited a lack of customer support, especially for services such a canceling a reservation.