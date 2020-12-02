The Boeing 737 MAX is back. How you can tell if you’re about to book a flight on one

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is back, whether travelers want the planes or not.

Nearly two years after the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was grounded following two overseas fatal crashes, Fort Worth-based American Airlines and other carriers are poised to put the machines back into the skies.

American, which operates 24 MAX aircraft and aims to add 16 more in the near future, will be the first major carrier to put the plane back into service, beginning Dec. 29 with a daily round trip from Miami to New York LaGuardia Airport. American, which has invested heavily in the 737 MAX aircraft as it modernizes its fleet, will phase in more of the planes into its routes through January.

On Wednesday, two weeks after the FAA announced that the 737 MAX had been cleared to fly again, American Airlines officials invited employees and media members to take a chartered flight from DFW Airport to Tulsa, to demonstrate the ability of the aircraft and begin the process of restoring public trust in its safety.

The day before, American CEO Doug Parker and his wife Gwen took a brief flight on a 737 MAX.

“I’ve long said that when American Airlines pilots — who are the best in the business — are comfortable and confident in flying the MAX, so am I,” Parker wrote on his Instagram account.

American officials also are offering other employees rides on the plane during selected flights in December out of DFW, where the short trips will begin and end, to build confidence within the company. So far, no revenue flights out of DFW Airport have been scheduled with the 737 MAX.

But American and other airlines face an uphill battle in restoring the public’s confidence in the aircraft, after a total of 346 people were killed in two 737 MAX crashes — one involving Lion Air, the other Ethiopian Airlines.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which also flies the 737 MAX, has conducted research and concluded that about 25% of customers aren’t comfortable flying on the aircraft, according to Reuters.

Are you booked on a 737 MAX?

So how can concerned travelers determine if they’re booked on a 737 MAX?

It’s actually quite easy for travelers booking online. When selecting a flight, click on “details” right below the departure time on your screen, and the type of aircraft will be displayed along with other information, such as whether wifi is available on the plane or whether food will be served.

It’s important to note that American also flies lots of 737-800 models, and those aircraft are not a version of the MAX.

American Airlines officials say they will accommodate customers who declare that they don’t want to fly on a 737 MAX. The airline has waived fees for travelers to change flights.

“We know that restoring our customers’ confidence in this aircraft will come with time and importantly, transparency and flexibility,” the company said in a statement. “If a customer doesn’t want to fly on the 737 MAX, they won’t have to. Our customers will be able to easily identify whether they are traveling on one even if schedules change.”

Not convinced the aircraft is safe

But some who follow the aviation industry closely say they’re still not convinced the aircraft is safe.

Mike Slack, an aviation attorney with offices in Fort Worth and Austin, said he won’t step foot inside a 737 MAX. He said the FAA hasn’t been transparent about what precisely caused the two fatal crashes and how it was purportedly fixed.

Slack believes the 737 MAX shouldn’t have been certified by the FAA in the first place, because its technical differences from previous 737 models are too stark. Boeing has been accused by critics of installing new software unfamiliar to pilots in the 737 MAX, in an apparent rush to compete with rival Airbus, and then not fully disclosing the software changes to the flight crews.

“The MAX 8 should have gone through a ‘clean sheet’ design process and original type certification,” Slack said.

In both fatal crashes, investigators are looking at a sensor system known as the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS), which Boeing designers placed on the 737 MAX controls to help keep the aircraft’s nose from pointing too far upward and possibly causing a stall.

In both incidents, the pilots battled the aircraft controls, which appeared to be erroneously pushing the planes’ noses downward while the pilots were trying to gain altitude after takeoff.

Slack, who doesn’t represent any survivors of the 737 MAX crashes but often represents victims of air crashes, said airlines may feel a backlash from customers who don’t want to fly on those planes.

“I think the pandemic has washed out a lot of the concern that was grabbing headlines until the pandemic hit,” he said. “Once people find out they’re being put on a MAX 8 (a version of the plane flown by American and others), it could cause a surge in concern among the public.”

Also, relatives of those killed in the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday protested American’s decision to run demonstration flights for employees and media, calling it a “media stunt.”

“Many comments were received by FAA from engineers, pilots and aviation organizations that there are still problems to fix on the MAX,” Michael Stumo, whose daughter, Samy Rose Stumo, 24, was killed in the Ethiopia crash, said in a news release issued by the Clifford Law Firm in Chicago. The firm represents several dozen people who lost loved ones in the crash.

“The promotional flight is arranged by the American Airlines marketing team simply because the company made the mistake of buying more MAX aircraft than almost any other airline,” Stumo said. “Passengers should avoid this aircraft because others are safer.”

Pilots confident in aircraft

But pilots say they’re confident the 737 MAX is safe.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents about 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said pilots played a key role in returning the aircraft to service.

“One of the keys in this process has been line pilot input into the training regimen and the aircraft’s systems,” Capt. Peter Gamble, a pilot and member of the union’s 737 MAX committee, said in an email. “We emphasized that line pilot involvement in the re-certification process was essential to ensure that human factors, such as the ‘startle effect,’ are fully accounted for when assessing real-world pilot performance.”