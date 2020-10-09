Wanna fly somewhere in October, November, December? Beware of airline schedules

Traveling by air between now and Christmas isn’t going to be easy, to say the least.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and the other major carriers have slashed their flight schedules for October and November, and another round of cuts may be coming during the traditionally busy holiday period in December.

Although the airlines are still serving nearly all the cities they did before the pandemic, the frequency of flights is about half of what it used to be. And travelers who book early may find their flights canceled — as airlines continue to grapple with a global lack of interest in flying — which could create scheduling chaos for families who don’t have flexible travel schedules.

But despite those challenges, travelers can still get to most of the places they need to go.

Brett Snyder, president of the air travel blog Cranky Flier, said the reduced flight schedules are unlikely to improve, regardless of whether Congress and President Donald Trump are able to agree on a stimulus plan to help the aviation industry.

He said travelers who don’t have flexible plans in December might want to wait a few more weeks before booking their flights. Southwest Airlines has released its December schedule but American Airlines and other carriers have only released schedules for October and November, as they continue to gauge the public’s interest in holiday travel.

“For people making December plans now, they should know that these schedules aren’t final,” Snyder said in an email. “If they have flexibility, that might work in their favor. Buy a cheap ticket and then when the final schedule cuts come in, they can switch to something better. There’s no guarantee that will happen, but there’s a decent chance since December cuts are likely to be pretty hefty.”

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has eliminated flights to 11 small cities through November, but still flies everywhere else on its route maps. Cities that have lost air service include Del Rio; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, S.C.; Greenville, N.C.; Huntington, W.V.; Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.; Lake Charles, La.; New Haven, Conn.; New Windsor, N.Y.; Springfield, Ill; and Williamsport, Pa.

The cuts were made after the federal Payroll Support Program funding ran out Sept. 30.

“In the absence of an extension of the PSP, we’re faced with a host of difficult decisions to right-size our airline, given the significant and sustained drop in demand we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nichelle Barrett, American Airlines spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

American has scheduled 200,871 flights for October and November, 46% fewer than the 371,040 flights scheduled in the same months last year.

In December 2019, American scheduled 187,322 flights. American officials haven’t said exactly when they will release the schedule for December 2020.

“We’re constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand and have been making regular schedule adjustments since March,” Barrett wrote. “In an effort to match low demand resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19), we continue to operate a reduced schedule in November, which is about 50% smaller than the same time period in 2019.”

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines hasn’t eliminated service to any city, but the number of flights it is offering to all of its cities in November and December is about 46% below scheduled flights during the same period in 2019, spokesman Brad Hawkins said.

But Southwest also is adding flights to new markets where the company’s research shows travelers want to go this winter, including a new Dallas to Telluride, Colorado, route starting Dec. 19 with fares as low as $79.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest chief commercial officer and executive vice president, said in a news release the new routes are “for our customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought.”

The sun and snow destinations also will provide Southwest with “critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country.”