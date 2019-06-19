American Airlines

Flight diverted to Oklahoma City due to unruly passenger from Weatherford, Texas

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger.

The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Police body camera footage shows one apparent passenger saying “go get him” as three officers enter the plane to take 32-year-old Brandon Ganus into custody. Passengers applaud as the Weatherford, Texas, man is led away in handcuffs.

A police report says Ganus was arrested on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

The report says Ganus used a “variety of ... colorful obscenities” to threaten the officers and their families, and that he was eventually taken from the airport in a wheelchair because he had dropped to his knees to resist arrest.

