Man dies from cardiac arrest on American Airlines flight from DFW to London

A man on an American Airlines flight heading from Dallas to London died after he suffered cardiac arrest and the plane was diverted to Ottawa, Canada, according to media reports.

The name and age of the man, as well as where he is from, couldn’t immediately be confirmed on Thursday. The crew on Flight 80 and a passenger provided medical care in the air until the plane landed in Ottawa at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, where medical personnel met the plane, American Airlines said in a statement.

Paramedics in Ottawa said they had received reports the man was suffering from chest pains before he went into cardiac arrest, according to a report from CTV News Canada.

The plane diverted to Ottawa due to an ill passenger, American Airlines said in the statement. The airline’s statement didn’t mention the passenger’s death.

The plane refueled in Ottawa before continuing on toward London at 4:36 a.m, according to the statement. The airline said at 10:38 a.m. that the flight was en route to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The American Airlines headquarters is located in Fort Worth.