Body odor? American Airlines kicks couple, infant from flight

By Luke Ranker

January 25, 2019 07:16 AM

An American Airlines crew in Maimi kicked a Detroit family off a flight after complaints about body odor.
A Detroit couple and their infant daughter were kicked off an American Airlines flight from Miami this week.

The crew booted the family after passengers complained about body odor, a Miami ABC affiliate reported.

Yossi Adler, his wife and their 19-month-old daughter were boarded a fly back home to Michigan Wednesday night, but the American Airlines crew escorted them off the plane shortly after, he told Local 10 News.

The crew told the Adlers that passengers were uncomfortable.

“There’s no body odor that we have,” Yossi Adler told the station Thursday at Miami International Airport. “There’s nothing wrong with us.”

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press Thursday, American Airlines said passengers and crew members were concerned about the family’s odor.

“The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after several passengers, along with our crew members, complained about their body odor,” the statement read. “The family were provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked on a flight to Detroit today.”

The Adlers told the TV station Thursday night they had made it safely home.

