American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

American Airlines flight attendants picket outside of carrier's Fort Worth headquarters on Valentine's Day. (February 14, 2017) Video by Andrea Ahles
By
American Airlines flight attendants picket outside of carrier's Fort Worth headquarters on Valentine's Day. (February 14, 2017) Video by Andrea Ahles
By

American Airlines flight attendants to picket in show of ‘extreme dissatisfaction’

By Kaley Johnson

November 13, 2018 06:36 PM

FORT WORTH

American Airline flight attendants will picket multiple airports, including DFW, on Sunday to protest what they say are oppressive work schedules.

The protest, organized by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, aims to call attention to failed scheduling systems, punitive sick policy and contract and seniority violations, according to a news release from the association.

The picket will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 15 airports across the United States.

“It’s time to: wAAke up American!” the news release states.

The picket marks 25 years since the Flight Attendant Strike of 1993, a strike which effectively shut down the carrier’s operations in 1993.

“It’s unbelievable that we are here twenty-five (25) years later still fighting for fair and equitable working conditions for our Flight Attendants,” APFA National President Lori Bassani said in the release. “Our members chose this historic date to show their extreme dissatisfaction with the failed scheduling systems, a punitive new sick policy and continued contract and seniority violations,” Bassani continued.

APFA, headquartered in Euless, has more than 27,000 members nationwide spanning multiple airlines.

Kaley Johnson: @KaleyJohnson6

