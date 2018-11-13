American Airlines flight attendants to picket in show of ‘extreme dissatisfaction’

American Airline flight attendants will picket multiple airports, including DFW, on Sunday to protest what they say are oppressive work schedules.

The protest, organized by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, aims to call attention to failed scheduling systems, punitive sick policy and contract and seniority violations, according to a news release from the association.

The picket will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 15 airports across the United States.

“It’s time to: wAAke up American!” the news release states.

The picket marks 25 years since the Flight Attendant Strike of 1993, a strike which effectively shut down the carrier’s operations in 1993.

“It’s unbelievable that we are here twenty-five (25) years later still fighting for fair and equitable working conditions for our Flight Attendants,” APFA National President Lori Bassani said in the release. “Our members chose this historic date to show their extreme dissatisfaction with the failed scheduling systems, a punitive new sick policy and continued contract and seniority violations,” Bassani continued.

APFA, headquartered in Euless, has more than 27,000 members nationwide spanning multiple airlines.