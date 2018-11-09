American Airlines will soon allow customers with nut allergies to board early.
Soon, this airline will let you board early if you're allergic to nuts

By Stephen English

November 09, 2018

FORT WORTH

American Airlines will soon allow passengers with peanut allergies to board early.

The policy, going into effect Dec. 12, is to allow such passengers a few minutes to wipe down their seats before the rest of the passengers board, said spokeswoman Michelle Mohr.

Passengers who want to board early can simply ask to do so at their gate, said Mohr, who added that she has a nut allergy.

The reason the policy won’t take effect until mid-December is because the airline will have to familiarize staff at more than 350 airports with the policy, Mohr said.

She added that other airlines are adopting similar policies and that American doesn’t expect “rampant abuse” with people claiming to have an allergy just to board a bit faster.

Bloomberg news reported that the decision came after a complaint by the Food Allergy Research and Education, an advocacy group for people with food allergies, and a woman whose son has a life-threatening peanut allergy.

Delta Air LInes already has a pre-board policy for those with nut allergies.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

