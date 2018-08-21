Wanna fly DFW nonstop to Dublin or Munich? Now you can

American Airlines plans to start nonstop service from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Dublin and Munich.

The two new routes, both of which will launch June 6, 2019, were among nine new international cities announced by the Fort Worth-based airline on Tuesday.

Tickets for those destinations go on sale Monday.

American will use its new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners for the flights out of DFW.

“These new flights will advance DFW Airport’s mission to bring more international passenger and cargo service to the Dallas Fort Worth region,” Sean Donohue, DFW chief executive officer, said in an email. “DFW anticipates tremendous growth in the year ahead, and with nonstop service to Dublin and Munich we’re offering two great new destinations, more travel choices, business connections and opportunities for tourism.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price added: “We want to thank American Airlines, one of our city’s largest employers, for adding to our repertoire of international flights out of DFW Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the nation. These additional flights to Dublin and Munich add to our ongoing efforts to promote tourism, expand economic opportunities and foster business relationships.”

American also announced it will end nonstop service from DFW to Puebla, Mexico effective Dec. 18.





The airline also announced several other new routes, including from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Athens, Greece and Philadelphia to Dubrovnik, Croatia.