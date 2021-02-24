Iconic electronics store with location in Arlington announces sudden nationwide closings

Fry’s Electronics, which had stores in Arlington and Irving, announced it’s closing all 31 locations across the country. AP

The cord has been pulled at an iconic electronics store.

Fry’s Electronics announced it’s closing after nearly 36 years in operation.

The big box retailer is closing all 31 stores across nine states, including locations in south Arlington and Irving.

In a message on the Fry’s website, the company explains that changes in the retail industry and the “challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic” led to the “difficult decision.”

“The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind-down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders,” Fry’s said.

“It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders,” the company said in its release.

Customers with repairs and consignment vendors will be contacted, the company said.

Any customers with equipment currently being repaired are encouraged to contact the company by email at customerservice@frys.com to arrange for return of your equipment.

Customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract should call 800-811-1745.

Consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry’s locations should email omnichannel@frys.com.

Fry’s was a longtime advertiser in the Star-Telegram, including a long run of full-page ads every Friday and Sunday.

“Fry’s was really a business built for the 1980s electronics boom,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told the Associated Press. “During that era, it was a gathering place for enthusiasts of an industry that was on fire. However, those days have long since gone and now too has an icon that represented them.”