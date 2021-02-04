This new nonprofit, online-only news publication will soon launch in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Report, a new online-only publication, is being launched by a nonprofit group that wants in-depth coverage of the city and schools.

A nonprofit online publication is being launched in Fort Worth that its founders say will focus on local government, schools and other civic affairs.

The publication, dubbed Fort Worth Report, has hired a publisher and chief executive officer, Chris Cobler, who previously worked at the Victoria Advocate. Cobler said he aims to hire three reporters and a managing editor by the end of March.

Initially, the Fort Worth Report will include newsletters and other free online content. But as the publication builds its staff, the primary goal will be to offer local journalism that readers can’t get elsewhere, Cobler said in an interview.

“The most important thing we want to do is have in-depth reporting that adds to the local journalism in Fort Worth and Tarrant County,” Cobler said.

The Burnett Foundation is providing the initial funding for Fort Worth Report.

Cobler said he did not know the precise amount of the funding, and board member Wes Turner, a former Fort Worth Star-Telegram publisher, said he could not disclose it.

Other board members include former Fort Worth councilman and current DFW Airport board member Bill Meadows, attorney and Fort Worth Chamber chairwoman Marianne Auld, businessman Jonathan Morris, Visit Fort Worth executive vice president and former journalist Mitch Whitten, and retired Associated Press executive and TCU journalism director John Lumpkin.

Turner, who stepped down as Star-Telegram publisher in 2007, said that a prominent Hispanic leader would also serve on the board, although that appointment hasn’t been finalized.

Turner also said that, while the board is represented by business and civic leaders whose organizations could be covered by the Fort Worth Report, he was not concerned about potential conflicts of interest because the board will not be allowed to interfere in the newsroom’s day-to-day work.