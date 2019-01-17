Gymboree announces bankruptcy. Here’s what it could mean for the mall mainstay

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc. announced late Wednesday night that the company would file for bankruptcy and close all its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores by the end of 2019. There are more than 20 Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The company also owns and operates a high-end fashion line with Janie and Jack. The company said in a news release that it would look to sell its Janie and Jack brand. There are six Janie and Jack locations in the DFW area.
“We are saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses,” said Shaz Kahng, CEO of Gymboree Group Inc., in a news release. “At the same time, we are focused on using this process to preserve the Janie and Jack business — a strong brand that is poised to grow — by pursuing the sale of the business as a going concern.”
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the summer of 2017, had already closed half of its more than 1,281 locations that year.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Gymboree is not the first major retailer brand and shopping mall mainstay to fall in recent years. Last year alone, well-known stores like Brookstone, Sears, Kmart and Toys R Us closed hundreds of stores, because in large part to the growth of online shopping.
Comments