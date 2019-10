News Botham Jean’s younger brother hugs Amber Guyger, says he forgives her October 02, 2019 07:33 PM

Botham Jean’s younger brother, Brandt Jean, told the court he forgave Amber Guyger, and asked to give her a hug after reciting his victim impact statement. Guyger, a former Dallas officer, was sentenced to 10 years for killing Botham Jean.